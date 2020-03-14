UP poster battle: After Samajwadi Party, Congress puts up posters targeting Yogi Adityanath, BJP leaders

The Uttar Pradesh poster battle started after UP government erected posters of anti-CAA protesters in Lucknow, displaying photographs and other details of protesters.

The hoardings were put up on March 6 with names, photos and addresses of the accused, asking them to pay Rs 64 lakh or get their properties seized. The hoarding war took another turn on Thursday night when a Samajwadi Party leader put up hoardings of rape convict and rape accused BJP leaders Kuldeep Sengar and former Union minister Chinmayanand, respectively, adjacent to the anti-CAA hoardings.

The UP government had erected posters of anti-CAA protesters in Lucknow after which the Allahabad High Court had taken suo motu cognisance and ruled that the hoardings should be removed by the administration.

The state government, then, moved the Supreme Court against the HC order which on Thursday stated that there was no law so far that could back their action of putting up such roadside posters. An apex court bench refused to stay the March 9 order of the Allahabad High Court.

