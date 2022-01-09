UP Polls 2022: As countdown begins, run for party tickets intensifies in BJP

Lucknow: The D-day has arrived.

With the elections commission announcing schedule of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the mad rush of probable candidates for party tickets has begun.

With more than 320 sitting legislators in the 403 member’s state assembly, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is finding it tough to accommodate new aspirants. Though the party had earlier indicated to drop at least 30-40 per cent sitting legislators, yet it seems difficult to satisfy a large number of aspirants. On Saturday the state president of BJP, Swatantra Deo Singh had stated that no sitting legislator of party would be denied ticket. However, he corrected himself later on Sunday and said that the parliamentary board of BJP would decide on tickets for UP assembly polls.

According to a senior UP BJP leader, the party is likely to deny tickets to 100-125 sitting legislators and new faces would be fielded. He said that report from the ground, local organization and image would be the basis of denial of tickets to the sitting legislators. Besides, he said that BJP has inducted few leaders from other parties in the recent past and added Nishad Party to its alliance. To accommodate these, few of the sitting legislators might have to sacrifice their candidature.

Meanwhile the election committee of UP BJP would meet on Monday to prepare a list of probable candidates. In this meeting, the name of probable candidates would be considered for the seats where elections in the first phase is to be held. The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya & Dr Dinesh Sharma, state BJP president, UP In Charge Radha Mohan Singh, Election In Charge Dharmendra Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and other senior leaders would attend the meeting. The name of probable finalized in the meeting would be sent to the central committee of BJP for approval.

It may be mentioned that 58 assembly seats of 11 western UP district would go for polls in the first phase on February 10. BJP has decided to release phase wise list of its candidates. The first list of candidates might come next week.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 08:28 PM IST