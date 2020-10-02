UP police's suspicious action dented state govt, BJP's image: Uma Bharti to Yogi Adityanath over Hathras case

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti said Friday the "suspicious" action of UP police in the Hathras incident has "dented" the image of the BJP, the state government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and requested him to allow media persons and politicians to meet the victim's family.

Bharti, who has been admitted to AIIMS-Rishikesh after she tested positive for COVID-19, said had she been fine she would have herself visited the family in Hathras.

She said she will definitely visit the family after getting discharged from the hospital.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the senior BJP leader said, "UP police's suspicious action has dented the image of BJP, UP government and the state chief minister Yogi Adityanath." Bharti, who said she has been keeping a close watch on the entire Hathras incident, urged Adityanath to allow media and political leaders to meet the aggrieved family.

Describing the UP chief minister as an "administrator with a clean image", Bharti related herself as his elder sister but in a limited number of words indicated she was forced to speak after the police laid siege to the village and the victim's family.

Check the Twitter thread here: