UP Police to confiscate properties of 27 'mafias' including MLC Kamlesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh Police will confiscate the properties of 27 criminals including that of Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya, Kamlesh Pathak, who is an accused in a murder case, said Mohit Agarwal, Inspector General (IG), Kanpur Range.

Several cases against Pathak and his brothers are registered at difference police stations in Auraiya district.

"A 15-day campaign has been launched to identify those who have acquired properties by doing crimes. Such 27 'mafias' have been identified in the range. Reports are being prepared and their properties will be confiscated as per the legal procedure. Properties of double-murder accused in Auraiya Kamlesh Pathak and his brothers will also be confiscated," Agarwal told ANI.

He informed that properties of Jai Vajpayee, whose name came up in the Bikru incident and his brothers, will also be confiscated. Vajpayee has now been arrested.