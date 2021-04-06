UP Police take custody of Mukhtar Ansari in Punjab; sets off for Banda jail

Lucknow: After taking custody of mafia don turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, the convoy of the Uttar Pradesh Police have left Punjab for Banda Jail in Uttar Pradesh amid heavy security bandobast on Tuesday afternoon.

The dreaded gangster is being brought back by road in a DRDO-designed highly-secured Vajra vehicle along with over 100 special cops in 20 other police vehicles. Punjab Police Commandos are also accompanying the convoy in separate vehicles. They will go back after leaving Mukhtar Ansari till Banda Jail.

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought an hourly report from the State Home department about mafia don’s shifting to Banda Jail by road. The Chief Minister has also directed the DGP H.C. Awasthy to initiate action against those responsible for gangster’s use of private bulletproof Ambulance.

The UP Police team had reached Ropar by 2 am Tuesday. A medical examination along with coronavirus test was conducted on Mukhtar Ansari by doctors in Ropar Jail. He was handed over to UP Police around noon after his reports came normal and tested negative for Covid-19.