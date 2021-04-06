UP Police take custody of Mukhtar Ansari in Punjab; sets off for Banda jail

Lucknow: After taking custody of mafia don turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, the convoy of the Uttar Pradesh Police have left Punjab for Banda Jail in Uttar Pradesh amid heavy security bandobast on Tuesday afternoon.
The dreaded gangster is being brought back by road in a DRDO-designed highly-secured Vajra vehicle along with over 100 special cops in 20 other police vehicles. Punjab Police Commandos are also accompanying the convoy in separate vehicles. They will go back after leaving Mukhtar Ansari till Banda Jail.
The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought an hourly report from the State Home department about mafia don’s shifting to Banda Jail by road. The Chief Minister has also directed the DGP H.C. Awasthy to initiate action against those responsible for gangster’s use of private bulletproof Ambulance.
The UP Police team had reached Ropar by 2 am Tuesday. A medical examination along with coronavirus test was conducted on Mukhtar Ansari by doctors in Ropar Jail. He was handed over to UP Police around noon after his reports came normal and tested negative for Covid-19.
A team of five senior doctors are also accompanying the convoy in Ambulance with all life-saving equipment to meet any emergency requirement en route to Banda.
The entire shifting operation is being supervised by super cop ADG Prayagraj Prem Prakash. All police chiefs of districts falling en route to Banda have been put on high alert and directed to keep a watch on the movement of any suspicious-looking vehicle en route the convoy bringing Ansari back to Banda.
It will take 14 to 18 hours for the UP Police convoy to reach Banda from Ropar in Punjab. The convoy ferrying Ansari is expected to reach Banda by Wednesday noon.
Five new towers have been constructed outside Banda Jail. Extra police pickets have also been set up to keep a watch on every visitor. Ansari will be lodged in an isolated barrack fitted with CCTV cameras. He will be under watch 24X7.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)