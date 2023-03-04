UP: Police officers thrash youths in Mathura, probe launched after video goes viral

Screen grab of a video showing two police officers brutality beating two men in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. | Twitter

Mathura: In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, two police officers can be seen mercilessly beating two youths as they kept questioning the officers for the reason why they are getting the beating.

The footage of the incident that has once again highlighted the barbaric police brutality in the state, shows a police officer pushing a youth in black and taking him along as he sits on a bike and grabs the man’s collar. Immediately another police officer comes into the picture pushing the other youth near the first police officer. The officer then grabs both the youths by their collars and takes them away from the crowd in a corner and starts mercilessly thrashing and abusing them. The impact of the police officer's blows appears to be so hard that one of them falls on the ground and lose consciousness as the other man kept asking the police officer why he was beating him without any reason. The police officer then pulls up the man lying on the ground as people standing nearby come in numbers to stop the barbaric act. The other police officer then takes out his phone and starts recording as people start confronting them for beating the youths.

After the video went viral on social media, Mathura Police took cognizance of the video and informed that the police have launched an inquiry into the matter and will take necessary actions in the matter.