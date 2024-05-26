 UP Police Detain 15-Yr-Old Boy For Allegedly Killing 50-Yr-Old Man Who Raped Him In Muzaffarnagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Police Detain 15-Yr-Old Boy For Allegedly Killing 50-Yr-Old Man Who Raped Him In Muzaffarnagar

UP Police Detain 15-Yr-Old Boy For Allegedly Killing 50-Yr-Old Man Who Raped Him In Muzaffarnagar

The boy has been charged with murder. A case under IPC section 302 (murder) was filed after the man’s family filed a police complaint. The boy has been sent to a juvenile facility.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, May 26, 2024, 09:38 AM IST
article-image

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A 15-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly killing a man of 50, who had raped him multiple times in a village in Muzaffarnagar. The body of the man was found in his home on May 20, and the teenager was detained on Saturday after a police probe.

Case Registered Against The Boy

The boy has been charged with murder. A case under IPC section 302 (murder) was filed after the man’s family filed a police complaint. The boy has been sent to a juvenile facility.

Read Also
Madhya Pardesh CM Mohan Yadav Orders SIT Probe Into Sidhi Rape Case
article-image

Statement Of SP (Rural) Aditya Bansal

SP (Rural) Aditya Bansal said: “Weeks ago, the deceased had sodomised the minor and recorded an obscene video clip. The boy was being blackmailed and repeatedly sexually harassed. On Monday, the man forced the boy to come to his home after threatening to upload the video online. As he was being harassed, the boy picked up a sharp object lying next to him and attacked the man’s head and throat,” he added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Police Detain 15-Yr-Old Boy For Allegedly Killing 50-Yr-Old Man Who Raped Him In Muzaffarnagar

UP Police Detain 15-Yr-Old Boy For Allegedly Killing 50-Yr-Old Man Who Raped Him In Muzaffarnagar

Bengaluru Alcohol Ban Announced For First Week Of June: Know Full Schedule & Details Here

Bengaluru Alcohol Ban Announced For First Week Of June: Know Full Schedule & Details Here

Rajkot Gamezone Fire: Death Toll Rises To 33; Petrol & Diesel Stockpile Blamed For Tragedy

Rajkot Gamezone Fire: Death Toll Rises To 33; Petrol & Diesel Stockpile Blamed For Tragedy

Butchered Bangladesh MP Had A Colourful Past, Claim Bangla Media Reports

Butchered Bangladesh MP Had A Colourful Past, Claim Bangla Media Reports

Cyclone Remal: Kolkata Airport To Be Closed For 21 Hours; Flight Schedule To Be Disrupted

Cyclone Remal: Kolkata Airport To Be Closed For 21 Hours; Flight Schedule To Be Disrupted