UP: Police Brutally Thrashes Drunk Man With Shoes & Pipe In Firozabad; Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral

Firozabad: In a shocking incident, a fresh case of police brutality has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the police personnel are brutally thrashing a drunk man by pushing him to the ground. Uttar Pradesh police is facing ire on social media after the video went viral on social media. The incident occurred in the Tundla area which falls under the Mohammabad Police Station area.

The video shows that a few police officers are brutally thrashing a man who is said to be in inebriated condition. One police officer is seen sitting on the chest of the man, the other is seen pressing his hands with his shoes and the other police officer is seen thrashing the man on his face with his shoes. Another police officer can be seen hitting the man with a long pipe. The pipe broke after he hit the man with it. The man can be seen helplessly getting beaten by the cops. The inicdent occurred on Friday (September 29).

The police had reached the spot after they received information about a fight that broke out between a couple. When they reached the spot they saw that the man was drunk and they had to struggle a lot to control the man after which they beat up the man very badly. He was taken to the police station where he was beaten and third-degree torture was given to the victim.

There were injury marks all over the body of the victim. The victim has been identified as Satish. There are reports that his mother reached the office of the SSP and registered a complaint against the Tundla Police. The woman demanded action against the guilty police offiers. Uttar Pradesh Police took cognizance of the matter and registered a complaint. The police have initiated a probe in connection of the case.

The police said that action is being taken against the police officers involved in the matter. The police further said, "On 29-09-23, Dial-112 PRV team received information about a fight between a person under the influence of alcohol and in view of the excessive use of force used while controlling the said youth, all the policemen who went to the spot were made to line up and checked. Advance legal action is being taken."