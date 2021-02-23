UP Police books 8 Twitter account holders booked for spreading false information on Unnao girls' deaths case

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday filed an FIR against eight Twitter handles for spreading false and inflammatory information in connection to the case where three girls were found unconscious in an agricultural field in Unnao's Asoha, out of which two have died and the third girl is battling for her life in a Kanpur hospital.

"@NilimDutta (Nimin Dutta), @themojostory (Mojo Story), @jajagranlive (Jan Jagran Live), @SurajKrBaudh (Suraj Kumar Baudh), @VijayAmbedkarUP (Vijay Ambedkar), @Abhaykumarazad97 (Abhey Kumar Azad), @RahulDiwkr (Rahul Kumar Diwakar), and @BhimSenaChief (Nawab Satpal Tanwaar) tried to provoke people by spreading false information about the deceased girls being raped and cremated without family's consent, contrary to actual facts and post-mortem reports," said the police in a statement.

It said the post-mortem reports of the deceased do not confirm rape and the family 'buried' the dead bodies by their own free will. On February 19, the UP police arrested two persons, including a minor, in connection with the case. Police said that one of the arrested identified as Vinay alias Lambu in his confession said that he had fallen in love with one of the girls and offered her water laced with pesticides after she rejected his advances.

The three girls, all related to each other, were found lying by villagers in a field in Asoha on February 17 when they did not return after they left home to collect fodder for the cattle. While two of the girls were declared brought dead at the hospital, the third girl is currently being treated at a hospital in Kanpur and her condition is said to be critical.

The UP Police had registered an FIR on February 18 based on the complaint of family members of two girls. The last rites of two girls were performed in Unnao on February 18. According to authorities at the Regency Hospital, the condition of the third girl is critical and according to doctors, it seems to be a case of poisoning.