India

Updated on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 07:34 PM IST

UP: Police book SP-RLD candidate from Muzaffarnagar and 20 others for violating model code of conduct, Covid norms

The Election Commission has barred the assembly of more than five people in connection with the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.
PTI
Photo: Representative Image

The SP-RLD candidate from Muzaffarnagar and 20 others were booked for violating the model code of conduct and COVID-19 guidelines, police said on Thursday.

Civil Lines police station SHO Brijender Rawat said the accused had all assembled at the residential premises of Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal Party alliance candidate Saurabh Swarup without due permission and in violation of guidelines.

The Election Commission has barred the assembly of more than five people in connection with the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Swarup and the 20 others have been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 171 H (illegal payments in connection with an election) of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987.

Saurabh Swarup is the son of former Uttar Pradesh minister Late Chitranjan Swarup.

