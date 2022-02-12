UP police arrests one more person in connection with attack on Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy

Hapur: One more person has been arrested in connection with firing at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy on February 3, said Uttar Pradesh police on Friday.

Police said that the accused has provided illegal weapons to prime accused Sachin Sharma, who was arrested earlier this month.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hapur, Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said, "One more arrested in connection with firing at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy on February 3. He had provided illegal weapons to prime accused Sachin Sharma. Necessary action being taken." On February 3, gunshots were fired at the convoy of the AIMIM chief in Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh. Owaisi was returning to Delhi after campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. No one was injured in the attack.

Earlier, the two accused, who were arrested, were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Police had said that when Owaisi's convoy left from Meerut, both the accused also accompanied him and came forward and started waiting for Owaisi at Chhijarsi toll plaza. And as soon as Owaisi's car reached Chhijarsi toll, both Shubham and Sachin opened fire.

After the incident, on the complaint of Yameen Khan of Owaisi's party, an FIR was registered at the Pilkhua police station of Hapur. Shubham hails from Saharanpur while Sachin hails from Greater Noida's Badalpur.

