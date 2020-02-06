UP Police arrest 19 for stone-pelting during an anti-CAA protest in Azamgarh

Azamgarh: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested as many as 19 people including the National General Secretary of Ulema Council, for allegedly pelting stones at cops during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest at Bilariyaganj here.

Police have arrested the main conspirator Maulana Tahir Madani, National General Secretary of Ulema Council and 18 other miscreants, while three main absconders include Ulema council leaders Nurul Hoda, Mirza Shane Alam and Osama.

Police have also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each on the three absconders. "Section 144 is in force in the district. Some women and children had gathered to protest on Tuesday.