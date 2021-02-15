UP: PM Modi to adopt two more villages in Varanasi under SAGY

Lucknow: After developing four villages, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will adopt two more villages in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi under ‘Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana’ (SAGY), launched by him in 2014 when he became the country’s head.

Last year, the scheme was put on hold due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. It was due to this reason, the Prime Minister has decided to adopt two villages this year under SAGY to keep his track record of developing villages.

SAGY is broadly a rural development program focusing upon social and cultural development of a village and mobilization of village community for an overall development.

Modi had exhorted all MPs to adopt one village every year to make it a model for others to follow. Though all BJP MPs had adopted villages but there were not many takers from the opposition parties.

Modi has already adopted and developed four villages – Jayapur, Nagapur, Kakarhia and Domri – in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi. He is now adopting Bariyarpur and Parhampur villages under SAGY for this year.

A few days ago, the Mini PMO in Varanasi had sent a list of few underdeveloped villages to the PMO with all details. The PMO had zeroed in on Bariyarpur and Parhampur.

An announcement in this regard will be made shortly by the PMO for adoption of these two villages. The district administration has already begun preparations for the adoption of the selected villages.

The District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said that though they have not received any official communiqué from the PMO in this regard but local authorities are gearing up for adoption.

“We are expecting an official announcement soon. The development work will commence as soon as we receive the green signal,” Sharma said.