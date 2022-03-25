UP: PM Modi shares stage with UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs and other newly sworn-in ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared the stage with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and other newly sworn-in Uttar Pradesh ministers.

Other than PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several Union Ministers were present at the grand ceremony in Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states and party leaders also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Yogi Adityanath today took oath for his second consecutive term as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi was sworn in by Governor Anandiben Patel in a jam-packed sadium having a crowd of more than 50,000 in attendance.

The event began with the national anthem after the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Making the oath-taking ceremony a mega-show, many colourful programmes were organised for the visitors at the stadium where actor-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirahua performed on the stage.

On Thursday, Adityanath met Governor Anandiben Patel and staked a claim to form the government in the state after he was elected leader of the BJP legislative party.

The BJP-led alliance had won 273 of 403 seats in the just-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. While the BJP got 255 seats, its allies Nishad Party and the Apna Dal (S) bagged 18. It is the first time that a party has returned to power in successive polls after 37 years.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 05:29 PM IST