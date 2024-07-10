UP: Pillion Rider Takes Out Guns & Fires Shot In Air In Broad Daylight On Busy Road In Kanpur; Police Swing Into Action After Video Goes Viral

X

In a video, now viral on social media, a man sitting on the pillion seat of a bike was seen holding pistols in both his hands and firing in the air in broad daylight on a busy road in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

As per reports, soon after the video surfaced on social media, the Commissionerate police swung into action and ordered a probe into the matter.

Reports suggest that the incident took place in Hanumant Vihar. However, it is not yet clear when the video was taken.

In the video, the man sitting behind a bullet motorcycle can be seen holding guns in both his hands and firing a shot in the air as a person on another bike following behind records the video.

Watch the video here:

KANPUR | @kanpurnagarpol Hanumant Vihar police station under Uttar Pradesh Police Commissionerate should pay attention, as in this video you can see how a guy is openly firing on a Bullet bike with an illegal pistol, the police administration is silent and the criminals are… pic.twitter.com/LltkJCyR0Y — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) July 10, 2024

The police currently is in the process of identifying the accused. As per the police’s statement, a team has been formed to examine the video and identify the accused to nab them and take appropriate action action them.

It is aslo not yet clear whether the man seen in the video is a criminal or not.

3 Nepali citizens killed in road accident in UP

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, three Nepali citizens of a family were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor trolley near the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in which Lal Bahadur (30), Govardhan Dharti (50) and Kalpana Shrestha (28) of a Nepalese family were killed in the accident at the Rajapur village under Sirsia police station in the Indian territory, SHO Gaurav Singh said.

The petrol tank of the motorcycle burst due to the collision and caught fire, he said.

The SHO said that after identification by the relatives of the deceased, their post-mortem was done and the bodies were handed over after completing the legal formalities.

The tractor driver fled leaving the vehicle at the spot, the SHO said, adding the tractor has been seized and a hunt is on to nab the driver.