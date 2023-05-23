WATCH: Petrol pump attendant in UP retrieves petrol out of scooter after Jalaun man pays with ₹2000 note; Police reacts |

UP: A surprising incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district when a petrol pump attendant had to take back petrol from a customer's scooter after he tried to pay with a Rs 2,000 note. This incident shed light on the ongoing challenges faced by businesses and customers in dealing with the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes and the scarcity of smaller denominations.

यूपी के जालौन में पेट्रोल पंप पर 2000 का नोट दिया



कर्मचारियों ने नोट लेने से मना कर दिया। बाद में डाला पेट्रोल भी टंकी से निकाल लिया



वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ वायरल pic.twitter.com/mpuvb2usEd — Nigar Parveen (@NigarNawab) May 22, 2023

A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet. The Jalaun Police took swift action after the video went viral. In a reply to the viral video posted on Twitter, the official handle of Jalaun police replied, "Taking cognizance of the incident, Inspector-in-charge Police Station Orai has been directed for necessary action."

Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes announced by RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week issued an announcement regarding the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes. As per the RBI's directive, individuals can still deposit these notes in banks until September 30.

Furthermore, the RBI has advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes, citing compliance with the RBI's Clean Note Policy. Consequently, petrol pumps are grappling with the surge in withdrawals of Rs 2,000 notes as customers flock in with these high-value denominations.

Shortage of change led to the refusal of Rs 2,000 notes at many petrol pumps countrywide

Reports suggest that people are crowding fuel pumps in major cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and others to purchase fuel worth as little as Rs 100 or Rs 200. This surge of customers paying with Rs 2,000 notes has created a scarcity of smaller denomination notes and made it difficult for petrol pump staff to provide change.

A petrol pump of Maharaja Chowk, Durg chattisgarh is denying acceptance of Rs 2000 Notes. Have 2000 notes lost their legal tender status? @RBI @FinMinIndia @nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/57FdunTURo — Tejas 🇮🇳 (@railmintejas) May 20, 2023

2000 notes not accepted. Petrol pump pic.twitter.com/BvbXz78M7w — Bilkul Sahi 🇮🇳 (@BilkulSahi) May 21, 2023

@DirMktg_iocl @DirMktg_iocl @IOCRetail @FinMinIndia @RBI @nsitharaman @PMOIndia This sign at an Indian Oil Petrol Pump says all about how and panic can be created with wrong understanding of simple withdrawal process for ₹2000 currency. Pl take care and inform your pumps. pic.twitter.com/Fe6DPWMVVr — nipunsheth (@nipunsheth2) May 21, 2023

Many gas stations have reported a shortage of change, making it impossible to facilitate exchanges involving high-value currency. In response, several petrol pumps have resorted to no longer accepting Rs 2,000 notes to prevent potential chaos. Signs and boards with the message 'No change' have been displayed to communicate this decision.