UP panchayat poll: SC okays counting today

New Delhi

In a special sitting on Saturday, a court holiday, a division bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Hrishikesh Roy allowed the counting of votes for panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh slated on Sunday on the ‘solemn assurances’ of sufficient safegua­r­ds against Covid by the State Election Commission (SEC).

“We reject the request for deferring the counting by recording the submissions of SEC that all protocols will be observed in letter and spirit,” the court said. It was hearing a PIL of Jaunpur resident Sachin Yadav to stay the counting, as admitted on Friday. Another writ petition on the board with the same request was from Kanhaiya Lal of Hathras. However, no victory rallies will be allowed after counting and the candidates and their agents will be allowed entry in the centres if they produce an RT-PCR negative certificate or have taken 2 doses, he said.

He said senior IAS officers of rank of principal secreta­ry will be posted in each district to oversee adherence of the Covid protocols while a class 1 officer of the state govt will be assigned to monitor each of the 800 counting centres and he will accountable for the counting centres.

Advocate Shoeb Alam, appearing for the petitioners, submitted the counting centres can turn out to be “beds of infections”. He also drew the Bench’s attention to a body of teachers, which has asked its members, assigned counting duty, not to go to the counting centres due to apprehensions of infection, especially since many teachers on election duty had died.

DYING WITHOUT TEST: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, “Over 700 teachers have died in UP, including a pregnant lady who was forced to attend poll duty for the Panchayat elections, held 60,000 gram sabhas, without any thought of the catastrophic onslaught of the second wave.”

She said: “Meetings were conducted, campaigning continued and the spread of Covid in UP villages is now unstoppable. People are dying in huge numbers far, far above the deceitful official figures. People are dying in homes across rural UP, and these deaths are not being counted as Covid because people aren’t being tested.”