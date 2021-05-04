UP panchayat poll results: BJP faces setback in Varanasi, Ayodhya

After state assembly election results of West Bengal, the Uttar Pradesh panchayat election results have again surprised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While the BJP is leading in most districts in the Panchayat elections, reports coming in from Varanasi and Ayodhya -- the two districts crucial for the party in Uttar Pradesh -- are not encouraging.

According to a report by India Today, Samajwadi Party claimed it had won more than half of the posts in district panchayats. The party also alleged that the administration was not handing over certificates to its candidates.

Though BJP is reported to be leading in the overall tally, the party faced a set back in Ayodhya and Varanasi. According to the report, the BJP has won just six of 40 district panchayat seats in Ayodhya. While the Samajwadi Party won 24 seats and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won five.