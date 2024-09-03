 UP: Over 200 Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Noida's Supertech Eco Village 2 Society
The residents believe the contamination might be linked to the recent cleaning of a society water tank, which took place two days prior to the outbreak of symptoms.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 09:40 AM IST
UP: Over 200 residents of the Supertech Eco Village 2 society in Noida fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated water on Monday. Most of the affected individuals, particularly children, reported symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach aches.

A concerned resident told NDTV that his son, after returning from a coaching institute, began feeling unwell and vomited twice. Soon after, his younger son, aged eight, also started complaining of similar symptoms. The resident himself felt nauseous later in the evening, leading him to suspect that the cause was contaminated water.

Another resident recounted that children in the society began falling sick with symptoms of vomiting and dysentery since Sunday night. Initially, the parents assumed that the children had eaten something outside that caused the illness. However, as more people in the society reported similar symptoms, it became clear that the issue was more widespread.

Society's Water Tank Was Cleaned Recently

The residents believe the contamination might be linked to the recent cleaning of a society water tank, which took place two days prior to the outbreak of symptoms. The incident has prompted an official investigation to determine the cause and to ensure that such a situation does not occur again.

Acute Diarrhoea Disease Surge In MP's Indore

Meanwhile, acute diarrhoea disease (ADD) cases saw a surge in Madhya Pradesh's Indore over the last two months, with a total of 3,543 cases reported. In June, 1,571 cases were identified, which increased to 1,972 cases in July, marking a 26 per cent rise. The monsoon season, which is currently at its peak, has exacerbated the situation as waterborne diseases proliferate. The primary cause of the surge in ADD cases is contaminated water being supplied through taps and other sources.

