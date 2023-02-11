UP no longer called 'Ulta Pradesh', has become 'Uttam Pradesh': MoS Dayashankar Mishra at GIS | ter

Lucknow: Amid the ongoing Global Investment Summit in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a session on 'Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology' was held on Saturday. Speaking at the session, Minister of State for AYUSH and Food Security Department Dayashankar Mishra said that the state is no longer called 'Ulta Pradesh', and that it has become 'Uttam Pradesh'.

Mishra said, "UP which at one time was mocked as 'Ulta Pradesh'. It has now become 'Uttam Pradesh' under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology session

As per an ANI report, the minister was addressing a session on 'Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology: Strengthening the Eco System' organized during the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Saturday.

Addressing the experts, stakeholders, and entrepreneurs associated with the pharma sector, Dayashankar Mishra invited them to invest in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

"Today UP can proudly say that it is a state of expressways. In the revised Pharma policy, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, investors are invited with open arms. There is neither shortage of land nor infrastructure in UP," he said.

Minister of State Jaswant Singh Saini also addressed the occasion and said that the whole world is watching with astonishment as UP is developing and rejuvenating itself.

The state has turned every disaster into opportunity

"UP has turned every disaster of the COVID period into opportunity and has successfully emerged as the most suitable place for investment," he said.

The two ministers, Dayashankar Mishra and Jaswant Singh Saini were attending the session as chief guests, and highlighted about the possibilities in the field of Pharma and Biotech in UP to attract investment.

Advisors to the Chief Minister, Dr Gyanendra Nath Singh and Avnish Kumar Awasthi also addressed the occasion.

The Secretary of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India, S Aparna, and Principal Secretary, Anita Singh invited entrepreneurs to invest in the pharma sector.

Notably, on Friday Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit GIS) 2023 in Lucknow.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present.

The chief guest at the closing ceremony will be President Droupadi Murmu.

(with ANI inputs)

