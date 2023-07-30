UP News: Yogi Govt To Form Inland Waterways Authority, Blueprint Ready

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File

The Yogi Adityanath government is planning to expand waterways transport in Uttar Pradesh. The chief minister directed officials to constitute an inland waterways authority.

With multiple rivers, UP has abundant opportunities for water transport, he said. The development of more waterways in the state would help in goods as well as public transport to other states. He said that there has been an ancient tradition of waterways transport in UP. At present, the waterway from UP's Prayagraj to West Bengal's Haldia is functional.

Blueprint prepared

The officials of the transport department informed that a blueprint for the inland waterways uuthority has been prepared. As per the blueprint, the transport minister of UP would be the chairman of the proposed authority and an expert in the field of waterways transport would be likely appointed as the vice chairman. The transport commissioner of UP might be appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of the inland waterways authority and officials from finance, culture, irrigation and forest departments would be its members.

Co-ordination with Inland Waterways Authority of India

The proposed authority in UP would co-ordinate with the Inland Waterways Authority of India, and will regulate all the activities of inland waterways transport and tourism. It will also look after implementation of laws related to environment and security.

The chief minister said that authority should study and analyse the date of inland waterways transport and conduct scientific research of activities related to shipping and navigation. He said in order to make waterways effective, the authority must ensure that no mining activity is being conducted in the catchment area of rivers.

