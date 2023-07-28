UP News: Yogi Govt Mulling To Increase Tariff On Power Amid Growing Electricity Demand

Amidst growing demand for electricity, the Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to increase tariff.

Recently, the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPSERC) had declined the tariff hike proposal submitted by the power distributing companies (DISCOMs). Now the UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has submitted a proposal of increasing tariff in the name of fuel surcharge on consumers. Though the UP State Electricity Consumers Council has opposed the move and approached UPSERC protesting the hike. The council has said that UPPCL owes ₹33122 crores to the consumers which should be compensated by decreasing the tariff instead of increasing it.

Tariff to go up

As per the proposal sent by the UPPCL to the regulatory commission, the tariff for all kinds of consumers including domestic, agriculture, commercial and industrial would go up. Maximum hike is suggested for the bulk load consumers of the commercial section which would be from ₹1.09 to 76 paisa per unit. For the agriculture sector consumers the UPPCL has proposed a fuel surcharge of ₹19 paise to ₹52 paisa per unit. If the commission approves the proposal of UPPCL the domestic consumers would pay ₹44 paisa to ₹56 paisa per unit more while the consumers under below poverty line (BPL) category to pay ₹28 paisa per unit more. For the industrial consumers fuel surcharge of ₹54 paisa to ₹64 paisa per unit has been proposed.

The officials in the UPPCL said that there would be an increase of ₹1437 crore in the revenue if the fuel surcharge is imposed.

UP sees rise in power demand

It may be mentioned that the UP has witnessed a historical rise in the electricity demand this summer. In the month of July the demand has gone up by more than 28000 megawatt per day and to maintain supply the power corporation has been purchasing additional power from the energy exchange.

Meanwhile the chairman of consumer council, Awadhesh Verma said that taking fuel surcharge is unconstitutional as the UPSERC has already ordered the UPPCL to repay its pending dues to the consumers. He said that if the pending balance of consumers is being adjusted there could be a decrease of 30 paisa per unit in the power tariff in UP.

Proposed Fuel Surcharge (per unit)

Domestic Consumers---- ₹44 to ₹56 paisa

BPL Consumers ----- ₹28 paisa

Agri Consumers ---- ₹19 to 52 paisa

Bulk Commercial Consumers----- ₹76 to 109 paisa

Industrial Consumers ---- ₹54 to 64 paisa

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)