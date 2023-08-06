UP News: Yogi Government To Provide High-Speed Internet Services In Villages

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Twitter

Lucknow: The Yogi government will provide free Wi-Fi across all villages in Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to equip every village secretariat with high-speed internet and told them to provide free Wi-Fi services to the villagers in a limited area. The villagers can avail the free Wi-Fi service within 50-metre radius of the village secretariat.

Panchayats to be linked with agriculture department

The UP CM said that CCTV and public address systems will be installed in every village of the state. Besides, every village panchayat will have weather stations and rain gauge systems. For proper forecast of weather, the village panchayats will be linked with the agriculture department.

He told the officials to prepare a plan for making every village digitally equipped. Adityanath said that every purchase for the village will be made from Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal and preference be given to the MSME sector.

Common area for tradesmen

Presiding over the review meeting of the Panchayat Raj department in Lucknow, he said that a common area be created in every village for the tradesmen to work. They will be provided with all facilities under one roof including modern technology. He stressed on the need for construction of wedding halls in every village and said that the government would provide all kinds of help for it.

The UP CM said that the state government has appointed panchayat assistants, accountant-cum-data entry operators in every village for the smooth functioning of the secretariat, enabling the village panchayats to work online.

