 UP News: Wall Of Under-Construction Cinema Hall Collapses, 2 Labourers Dead, 4 Feared Trapped; Rescue Ops Underway (WATCH)
HomeIndiaUP News: Wall Of Under-Construction Cinema Hall Collapses, 2 Labourers Dead, 4 Feared Trapped; Rescue Ops Underway (WATCH)

UP News: Wall Of Under-Construction Cinema Hall Collapses, 2 Labourers Dead, 4 Feared Trapped; Rescue Ops Underway (WATCH)

Rescue operations are underway by the SDRF and police.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 23, 2023, 01:27 PM IST
article-image

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, two labourers died after the wall of an under-construction cinema house of a movie theatre collapsed. According to reports, four labourers are feared trapped under the debris. Video on micro-blogging site Twitter showed rescue operations underway after the under-construction cinema house wall collapsed.

Reports said that work was underway in the under-construction cinema house when the wall structure collapsed.

Police and state disaster response force (SDRF) reached the collapse spot and took out two bodies. Both the labourers had died. However, rescue efforts are underway to take out the four labourers who are trapped in the debris.

Reports said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed the officials to keep a track of the rescue operations and ensure that the labourers trapped can be saved.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

