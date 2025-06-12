UP News: Teen Girl Thrown From Rooftop By Constable & Wife In BBD Area; Suffers Spinal Fracture

Crime (Representational Image) |

A teenage girl suffered spinal injuries after allegedly being thrown from a second-floor rooftop by a police constable and his wife in BBD area. The victim's family claims Constable Mukesh Yadav had been harassing their daughter for months before the violent altercation.

According to the FIR, when the girl's parents confronted Yadav about his behavior, he threatened them and, with his wife Kumkum and brother in law Ankit, assaulted the entire family. During the attack, the teenager was reportedly pushed off the building.

Currently hospitalized at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, the victim remains unable to stand due to a fractured spine.

The accused, allegedly continued issuing threats post-incident.

Police have registered a case but no arrests have been made yet. The families shared the rented accommodation where the harassment reportedly occurred over 2-3 months.