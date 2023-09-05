 UP News: Javelin Stolen From Neeraj Chopra Statue's In Meerut; Video Goes Viral
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
Meerut: In an incident that could well become a topic of ridicule, the javelin (spear) from the hands of a statue built in honour of India's first gold medallist in Track & Field sports, Neeraj Chopra, was found missing after it was allegedly stolen. The statue, which is installed at the Sports City Promotion at Hapur Base, had the spear missing from the hands of the javelin champion. People were shocked to learn that the javelin (spear) was stolen and the news soon spread like wild fire in the surrounding areas.

The statue stands right in the middle of the market and the sprear is suspected to have been stolen after the town went to sleep. The statue, which is painted in golden colour to honour Neeraj Chopra's feat of winning India's first gold in Mens' javelin throw (track and fields sports), is a tall statue.

The people in the town and the police was shocked to see that the spear, which was at some height as the statue is taller than a normal one-storey house or building, was stolen.

According to several reports, police petrolling is also done in the bazar area in the night. Shockingly, there is also a CCTV installed right behind the statue. However, none of this could prevent the miscreants from robbing the spear. Police said it is investigating the matter.

