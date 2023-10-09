 UP News: Jhansi Sub-Inspector Shoots Pregnant Wife In Dowry-Related Dispute
UP News: Jhansi Sub-Inspector Shoots Pregnant Wife In Dowry-Related Dispute

UP News: Jhansi Sub-Inspector Shoots Pregnant Wife In Dowry-Related Dispute

Sub-inspector Shashank Mishra was taken into custody and was subsequently placed under suspension.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
Shalini Mishra | Twitter screengrab

In a distressing incident, a sub-inspector identified as Shashank Mishra at a police station in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly shot his pregnant wife, Shalini Mishra, multiple times during a dispute related to dowry. The victim is undergoing treatment for her injuries.

Mishra, in-charge of Bangla Chowki under the Uldan police station area in Jhansi, reportedly fired three shots at Shalini, 28. Two bullets struck her hand, while one grazed her stomach. Following this, she was was immediately rushed to the medical college for treatment.

Mishra was taken into custody and was subsequently placed under suspension. Presently, he is being interrogated by the authorities.

Family allege dowry-related dispute

According to the police, the incident stems from a family dispute, with the in-laws accusing Mishra of dowry-related harassment. Shalini said that Mishra had gone to Jhansi city to visit his mother and brother on Sunday afternoon. After returning late night, he was allegedly became engrossed with his mobile phone, leading to a heated argument between the couple.

During the argument, Mishra allegedly took his service pistol from the cupboard and began firing at her. She tried to take shelter as Mishra continued to fire at her.

Subsequently, Mishra went to a neighbour's house, where he threatened to harm himself. The landlord and other neighbors intervened, disarmed him, and took Shalini to the hospital.

FIR registered

Jhansi's Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajesh S reportedly said that the core issue behind this incident is a family dispute. Mishra is currently in police custody, and an FIR has been filed in connection with the incident.

Mishra originally hails from Banda and after completing his education in Jhansi, he was employed under the deceased-dependent quota, following the passing of his father, Gaya Prasad Mishra, who had served as a constable in Jhansi. Shalini's father, Akhilendra Rawat, is also employed as an inspector in the UP Police.

Shalini is currently undergoing treatment for bullet injuries to her hand and waist. Her condition is reported to be stable and she is out of danger. The authorities have initiated an inquiry into the firing incident.

Delhi Shocker: Police Officer’s Wife Kills 2 Sons By Slitting Their Wrists, Later Dies By Suicide...
article-image
