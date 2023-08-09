UP News: ‘Free Ultrasound Testing For Pregnant Women’, Announces Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak |

Lucknow, August 9: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has said that the state government is committed to reducing the mortality rate among pregnant women and infants, and its initiative to provide free ultrasound testing at pregnancy facilities near their homes through private diagnostic centres is rapidly gaining momentum.

Women registered under Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan

Pathak, who also holds the Health portfolio, said that the initiative was launched on May 24 with 100 private diagnostic centres to provide ultrasound services to pregnant women registered under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA). Now, their number has reached 1,200.

Cashless ultrasound

"Pregnant women receive cashless ultrasound services at private ultrasound centres under PMSMA. QR codes known as 'e-rupee vouchers' are issued to women registered under PMSMA by government hospitals/CHCs and/PHCs. QR codes can be presented at private ultrasound centres recognised by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories to facilitate direct payment for the ultrasound."

Additionally, he said that the state government recently launched the mission 'Indradhanus 5.0', under which pregnant women and children are vaccinated. "We are ensuring that children, who missed vaccinations due to Covid-19 across the state, are covered," he added. Instructions have been given to doctors that even in normal delivery cases, the mother and infant should be kept in the hospital for 48 hours.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)