UP News: BJP To Engage Delivery Men, Vendors As Foot Soldiers To Reach The Masses

Lucknow: With an aim at winning all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 general elections, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has decided to rope in delivery men, milkmen and street vendors. The party workers have been asked to get in touch with food & courier delivery boys, milkmen and vendors and associate them with the organization.

The National General Secretary, organization, BJP, BL Santosh on Saturday convened a meeting with the party office-bearers in Lucknow and discussed the mass contact programme. He said that roping in delivery boys, milkmen and vendors would be beneficial in reaching the masses. These people can effectively convey the message of the party to the common man. He said that every active worker should work on enrolling these tradesmen as party members and engage them in mass contact programmes.

Focus on lost seats

The main focus of BL Santosh was those 16 LS seats which BJP lost in 2019 general elections. He held a separate discussion with the in-charges and party expanders of these 16 LS seats.

He asked office-bearers to engage old party workers in the campaign for the LS polls and apprise voters about the achievements of the union government.

Strategy for upcoming elections

On Sunday the National Organizational Secretary would hold a meeting with the BJP core committee in UP and chalk out a strategy for the coming general elections. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP president Bhupendra Choudhury would also be present in the core committee meeting. He will review the poll position in UP with both the Deputy Chief Minister of UP, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. Santosh will also hold a meeting with the office bearers of IT cell and social media department of UP BJP. He will take a feedback of the image of sitting MPs and probable candidates in UP.

