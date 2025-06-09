UP: Newly-Wed Woman’s Family Catches Lover, Thrashes Him, & Blacks His Face In Kushinagar (VIDEO)

A young man paid a heavy price for secretly visiting his married lover in Kushinagar’s Nebua Naurangiya police station area. The woman, who had been wed just four days earlier, was at her in-laws’ house when her lover arrived, leading to a violent confrontation.

अभी राजा रघुवंशी और सोनम रघुवंशी का मामला जनता पूरी तरह से समझ भी न सकी है इधर कुशीनगर के नेबुआ के एक गांव में विवाहित प्रेमिका से मिलने प्रेमी पहुँच गया।।



The man, a resident of Katayi Bharpurwa village under Turkpatti police station, had reportedly been in a four-year relationship with the woman. Suspecting his presence, her family launched a search and found him hiding inside a cupboard. Enraged relatives dragged him out, thrashed him, blackened his face, and tied him to a chair with ropes. A crowd gathered as the scene unfolded. Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

The situation was further complicated by the fact that the woman is the man’s aunt (his father’s sister), making their alleged affair socially contentious. The woman had recently married and moved to her husband’s home, located 50 km away.

According to reports, after being informed, Police arrived with a team and rescued the man from the mob.