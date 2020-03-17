UP: ‘Name and shame’ hoardings put up by the Yogi Adityanath govt across all major crossings in State to stay

Lucknow: It seems the hoardings of the anti-CAA activists put up by the Yogi Adityanath government across all major crossings in the State capital Lucknow will stay for longer.
While the lawyers strike at Allahabad HC on Monday saved the day for UP govt on the matter as the govt sought more time for compliance sans hearing in the matter, the Corona threat would defer this case for weeks as the Allahabad HC has decided to take up only “urgent cases” henceforth.
“This means now civil cases will not be taken up. The hoarding case may have to wait till the corona advisory is lifted,” a senior lawyer Harishankar Singh told FPJ.
The UP govt has been ordered to remove all hoardings of anti-CAA protesters which displays their photos, addressed and recovery amount and submit a compliance report on 16 March.
Due to lawyers’ strike, hearing in the matter could not be held. The UP Bar Council had called for a day’s strike due to long pending welfare schemes and against the new entry rules in the Court.
Hemant Tiwari, political commentator said, “The government anyway doesn’t seem to be relenting so soon on the hoarding case as it has become a prestige issue now.”
