UP: Muslim Personal Law Board  president Rabey Hasan passes away

Lucknow: The president of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Maulana Rabey Hasan Nadwi passed away in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Maulana Nadwi was unwell for a long time and he breathed his last at Darul Uloom Nadwatul College in Lucknow. He was 93 years old and had been heading Muslim Personal Law Board since 2018. His body would be taken to the native district Raebareli in UP for burial on Friday morning.

Born in 1929, Maulana Rabey Nadwi was the founder member of Muslim World League and present chancellor of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Islam. He was also vice-president of Adab-e-Islami, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As head of AIMPLB, Rabey Hasan had advocated for rights of daughters in the ancestral property. Various political leaders including chief of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav have expressed grief at the demise of Maulana Rabey Hasan.