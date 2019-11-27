UP: Mother, lover kill 6-year-old daughter to keep relationship under wraps

In a shocking incident, a woman and her lover killed allegedly murdered her own six-year-old daughter after the minor allegedly saw the two in a compromising position at her house.

According to Indian Express, the incident took place in a village in Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh. The six-year-old’s body was found in a field close to the village on November 12. The duo initially told the police that the girl was raped and murdered, allegedly to derail the police probe.

On November 12, police received information in the evening that a minor’s body had been found. Prima facie it appeared that the minor had been inflicted with sexual violence and that she was murdered. "For the next few days, we questioned the villagers including the woman and her neighbour with whom she was having an affair. We found inconsistencies in the testimonies and called the two for further questioning. They admitted to causing injuries on her private parts and killing her. The duo has been sent to judicial custody,” Hathras SP Siddharth Shankar Meena told the Indian Express.

The cops have said that, the woman was having an extra-marital affair with her neighbour for the past six months. But, on November 12, the six-year-old walked into her own house and allegedly saw the two in a compromising position. The minor after seenig them ra away, but the two accused became apprehensive and feared that the girl might tell other family members, that is when the duo decided to kill the minor. The duo allegedly mutilated the girl’s private parts and dumped her body in a field, 500 metres away from the house. During the intial investigation, the couple pretended that a third person was responsible for the murder, but later confessed to the crime.