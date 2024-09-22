UP: Mosque Construction Delayed Despite Ram Mandir Progress In Ayodhya; Lack Of Funds Cited As Primary Reason

Ayodhya Ram Mandir |

While the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is nearing completion with about 80% of the work finished and darshan of Ram Lalla already underway, the mosque construction promised in the same 2019 Supreme Court verdict has yet to break ground.

Five years since the historic ruling, the foundation for the mosque in Dhannipur remains unlaid, with the mosque trust citing a severe lack of funds as the primary reason for the delay.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court settled the decades-old Ayodhya dispute by ruling in favor of the Ram temple and also ordered the government to provide five acres of land to the Sunni Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque. In response, the district administration allotted the designated land in Dhannipur village, Sohawal. However, while the Ram temple is nearing completion, progress on the mosque has been stagnant.

Athar Hussain, secretary of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), which oversees the mosque project, blames financial difficulties as the main hurdle. “We have been able to collect far less money than anticipated. While around ₹12 crores have been spent so far on the initial planning stages, we estimate that ₹300 crores will be required for the construction of a state-of-the-art charity hospital that is part of the project,” said Hussain.

According to the foundation’s comprehensive plan, the Dhannipur site will not only feature a mosque but also include a modern cancer hospital, a community canteen, and a museum dedicated to preserving the memories of India's first war of independence in 1857. However, the ambitious project has struggled to gather sufficient financial support, slowing the entire process.

In an effort to expedite the project, the IICF dissolved all four of its sub-committees last week. Hussain explained that the decision was necessary to obtain permission for foreign donations. “The sub-committees had become a barrier in securing approval to receive international contributions,” he said. Additionally, the mosque trust had to deal with complications such as fake bank accounts being opened in the name of the mosque project, prompting the trust to file an FIR.

The four dissolved committees include the administrative, finance, mosque development, and media and publicity sub-committees. Hussain confirmed that the streamlining of the foundation’s operations is expected to accelerate the approval process for foreign contributions.

Foreign donations as a potential solution

Hussain also noted that the trust has applied for registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), which is necessary to receive donations from abroad. “We have submitted the audit reports for the past three years and applied for FCRA registration. Once approved, we anticipate significant donations from Gulf countries, which should help address the current financial shortfall,” he said.

He further said that the trust is struggling to gather the ₹1 crore required to get the construction map approved by local authorities. “As of now, we have only collected about ₹1 crore in donations. We are hopeful that after securing FCRA registration, the financial situation will improve, and construction can finally move forward.”

A Stark Contrast

The disparity in progress between the Ram temple and the mosque has raised concerns within the Muslim community. While the Ram temple is set to open its doors fully in the coming months, the construction of the mosque remains in limbo, stuck at the planning stage with no visible progress on the ground.

The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation remains hopeful that with foreign donations and further financial support, the mosque, along with its adjoining hospital and community services, will eventually see the light of day. However, until the financial and administrative hurdles are overcome, the mosque project continues to face significant delays.

The fate of the Dhannipur mosque, promised by the Supreme Court alongside the Ram temple, now rests on the ability of the trust to secure the necessary funds to bring the project to life.