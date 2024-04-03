UP: Monster Son Assaults Elderly Mother With Stick In Bulandshahr, Woman Seeks Refuge From Locals; Accused Held After Distressing Video Goes Viral |

UP: A video circulating on social media shows a man brutally beating his elderly mother in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. The viral footage captures the man chasing his mother with a stick and then assaulting her. However, bystanders intervened and rescued the woman from the assault. They held the accused son and handed him over to the local police, who further filed a case against him.

Viral Video Shows Assault On Helpless Elderly Woman

According to local reports, the incident occurred in Khairpur village under the jurisdiction of Salempur police station. The distressing video, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by News1Indiatweet, shows the elderly woman fleeing from her son who relentlessly pursues her with a stick.

Despite her attempts to seek refuge in neighbouring houses and evade her son, she stumbles on the pavement. At this moment, her son catches up to her and begins physically assaulting her, all while the sound of temple bells can be heard in the background.

UP Police & Bulandshahr Police Respond To Viral Video

Uttar Pradesh Police took cognisance of the viral video and tagged the Bulandshahr police informing them to take necessary legal action against the accused in the matter. "Please take necessary legal action," said UP police in their response while tagging Bulandshahr police.

Bulandshahr police sprung in action and soon posted an update, replying to the UP police's response. In their reply, the Bulandshahr police confirmed that a case has been registered in the matter. They also informed that the accused has been arrested and sent to jail.

उपरोक्त प्रकरण में प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर थाना सलेमपुर पर अभियोग पंजीकृत है। अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा गया है। — Bulandshahr Police (@bulandshahrpol) April 2, 2024

"On the basis of the complaint received in the above case, a case has been registered at Salempur police station. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail," posted Bulandshahr police in their response.

Accused Handed Over To Police By Locals

A resident of Khairpur village reported to the police that the accused was beating his mother with a stick. When bystanders attempted to reason with him, he became aggressive and threatened them with the stick, said local reports. Eventually, locals managed to restrain him and alerted the police.

The police immediately arrested the accused, identified as Durgesh Sharma, based on the video evidence and registered a case against him. Local police have assured strict action against the accused.