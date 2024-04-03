 UP: Monster Son Assaults Elderly Mother With Stick In Bulandshahr, Woman Seeks Refuge From Locals; Accused Held After Distressing Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Monster Son Assaults Elderly Mother With Stick In Bulandshahr, Woman Seeks Refuge From Locals; Accused Held After Distressing Video Goes Viral

UP: Monster Son Assaults Elderly Mother With Stick In Bulandshahr, Woman Seeks Refuge From Locals; Accused Held After Distressing Video Goes Viral

According to local reports, the incident occurred in Khairpur village under the jurisdiction of Salempur police station. The distressing video shows the elderly woman fleeing from her son who relentlessly pursues her with a stick.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 08:49 AM IST
article-image
UP: Monster Son Assaults Elderly Mother With Stick In Bulandshahr, Woman Seeks Refuge From Locals; Accused Held After Distressing Video Goes Viral |

UP: A video circulating on social media shows a man brutally beating his elderly mother in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. The viral footage captures the man chasing his mother with a stick and then assaulting her. However, bystanders intervened and rescued the woman from the assault. They held the accused son and handed him over to the local police, who further filed a case against him.

Viral Video Shows Assault On Helpless Elderly Woman

According to local reports, the incident occurred in Khairpur village under the jurisdiction of Salempur police station. The distressing video, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by News1Indiatweet, shows the elderly woman fleeing from her son who relentlessly pursues her with a stick.

Despite her attempts to seek refuge in neighbouring houses and evade her son, she stumbles on the pavement. At this moment, her son catches up to her and begins physically assaulting her, all while the sound of temple bells can be heard in the background.

UP Police & Bulandshahr Police Respond To Viral Video

Uttar Pradesh Police took cognisance of the viral video and tagged the Bulandshahr police informing them to take necessary legal action against the accused in the matter. "Please take necessary legal action," said UP police in their response while tagging Bulandshahr police.

Bulandshahr police sprung in action and soon posted an update, replying to the UP police's response. In their reply, the Bulandshahr police confirmed that a case has been registered in the matter. They also informed that the accused has been arrested and sent to jail.

"On the basis of the complaint received in the above case, a case has been registered at Salempur police station. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail," posted Bulandshahr police in their response.

Read Also
12th Pass UP Woman's Fluent English Goes Viral; Video Of Her Conversation With Foreigner Is...
article-image

Accused Handed Over To Police By Locals

A resident of Khairpur village reported to the police that the accused was beating his mother with a stick. When bystanders attempted to reason with him, he became aggressive and threatened them with the stick, said local reports. Eventually, locals managed to restrain him and alerted the police.

The police immediately arrested the accused, identified as Durgesh Sharma, based on the video evidence and registered a case against him. Local police have assured strict action against the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Here's Why Iconic DDLJ 'Ja Simran Ja Jee Le Apni Zindagi' Is Not Possible In Vande Bharat Trains

Here's Why Iconic DDLJ 'Ja Simran Ja Jee Le Apni Zindagi' Is Not Possible In Vande Bharat Trains

Massive Fire At Clothing Store In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Claims 7 Lives

Massive Fire At Clothing Store In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Claims 7 Lives

UP: Monster Son Assaults Elderly Mother With Stick In Bulandshahr, Woman Seeks Refuge From Locals;...

UP: Monster Son Assaults Elderly Mother With Stick In Bulandshahr, Woman Seeks Refuge From Locals;...

Nuh Violence Accused Bittu Bajrangi & Supporters Assault Man In Presence Of Police; Video Surfaces

Nuh Violence Accused Bittu Bajrangi & Supporters Assault Man In Presence Of Police; Video Surfaces

Kerala: TTE Dies After Pushed From Moving Train By 'Drunk' Passenger In Ernakulam-Patna Express

Kerala: TTE Dies After Pushed From Moving Train By 'Drunk' Passenger In Ernakulam-Patna Express