UP: Miscreants throw PPE outside Gautam Budh Nagar chief medical officer's office

Gautam Budh Nagar Chief medical officer (CMO) has said that some miscreants deliberately threw personal protective equipment outside his office.

"Some miscreants deliberately threw personal protective equipment (PPE) outside my office. We are looking into the matter and strict action will be taken against the accused," Gautam Budh Nagar CMO Dr Deepak Ohri told ANI.

In May, a used PPE kit was found outside the hospital in Gautam Budh Nagar. After this an investigation was opened in the matter.

PPE is protective gear designed to safeguard the health of people by minimising the exposure to a biological agent. PPE kits are being used as a precautionary measure to combat COVID-19.