UP: Miscreants Drag Youth From Scooty For 1 Km On Busy Road In Bareilly, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral

Neither the identity of the miscreants nor the cause of their action have been ascertained yet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
In a video from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly that is now going viral on social media, three miscreants on a scooty can be seen dragging a young man in broad daylight on a busy street. As per news reports, it is being said that the young man was tied and dragged for about a kilometer.  

Soon after the video went viral on social media, police launched an investigation into the matter. The incident happened at Sanjay Nagar Holi intersection in Bareilly’s Baradari police station area. 

In the video of the incident posted on Twitter, three men riding on a scooty can be seen dragging a youth by tying him with a rope.

Watch the video here:

Police investigation underway

The video of the incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed at a shop on the side of the road. In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that the incident happened on July 25 at around 4:35 pm. 

Reports also suggest that first the men tie the young man to the scooty in the middle of the intersection. Soon after this, they started dragging him. As per reports, the youth suffered severe injuries. Neither the identity of the miscreants nor the cause of their action have been ascertained yet.

Police have yet to register a case. However, they said that an investigation is underway based on the CCTV footage and that strict action will be taken against the culprits. 

