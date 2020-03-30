UP migrants sprayed: Amit Malviya slams media for spreading misinformation, shares other examples of people being 'disinfected'

However, a district official told NDTV that the migrants were in fact sprayed with chlorine and water. He added that it was important to sanitise everyone.

He said, "The migrants were sprayed with a mix of chlorine and water... No chemical solution was used. We asked them to keep their eyes shut."

"We did not mean to be inhuman... It was important to sanitise everyone and there was a huge rush as large number of people had returned. So we did what we thought was best," he added.

Meanwhile, Amit Malviya shared other articles from around the world which reported the spraying of "disinfectants". Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Media must be responsible in these times and not spread misinformation..."