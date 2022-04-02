UP: Meat and liquor can't be equated, says Ghaziabad Mayor after sale of raw meat banned during Navratra

Selling of raw meat has been banned in Ghaziabad during the ongoing Navratra, said Mayor Asha Sharma said on Saturday. The Chaitra Navratra began on Saturday and will continue till April 10.

"During Navratra, selling of meat will not be allowed in the open (across Ghaziabad) while it is banned (completely) near temples and in the bylanes where temples are located. Shop owners can cover the meat which they are selling. We are not here to help anyone incur profit or loss," Mayor Sharma told news agency PTI.

The district magistrate clarified that licensed meat shops can run their business in covered kiosks during the nine-day-long festival.

District Magistrate of Ghaziabad RK Singh told PTI, "Only licensed meat shops will be allowed to open their shops in covered kiosks following cleanliness norms. No shop owner will be allowed to throw animal carcasses in open areas." He said that the health department of the municipal corporation will ensure sanitation near the meat shops during Navratra.

Meanwhile, the shopkeepers cried foul and said this is for the first time that meat shops are shut during Navratra in Ghaziabad. They asked why are liquor shops are allowed to open and meat shops are asked to shut.

"This is for the first time that meat shops are shut during Navratri in Ghaziabad. Liquor shops are opened & meat shops are asked to shut. Our source of income has stopped, we'll incur losses of thousands. We've meat products worth lakhs kept in our shops," affected shopkeepers told news agency ANI.

In response to this, the Mayor said meat and liquor cannot be equated. "Meat and liquor are different, they can't be equated with each other. It's related to religious sentiments. It happens everytime that during Navratri raw meat can't be sold in vicinity of temple," she said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 04:34 PM IST