UP: Massive Blaze Erupts In Oil & Chemical Factory On Delhi-Meerut Road In Ghaziabad; Dousing Operations Underway, Visuals Surface

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out in a factory near Muradnagar Ganga Canal bridge on Delhi-Meerut Road. | ANI

Ghaziabad: At midnight on Monday, the oil and chemical factory located near the Muradnagar Canal bridge on Delhi-Meerut Road was gripped by a massive fire.

12 fire tenders rushed on the spot after receiving the information at midnight from the Modinagar Fire Station Control Room. On reaching the spot, it was seen that the fire had broken out in an industrial unit operating on the ground floor of about 2000 square metres of land on plot number 87-A of Pawanpuri Industrial Area near Yusufpur-Manota village.

Fire Rages On

Drums of edible oil and other chemicals stored in large quantities in these units started exploding soon, due to which the tin shed roofs and boundary walls of these units also started falling, and the fire reached a cardboard factory built only on the ground floor on a plot of about 2000 square metres on the adjacent plot number 87-B.

Immediately the fire service units started extinguishing the fire that had spread in the entire factory by laying hose pipes from the main gate.

Fire Tenders Dispatched

Rahul Kumar, the Chief Fire Officer and Police Commissioner of Ghaziabad dispatched three fire tenders from Kotwali, two fire tenders each from Sahibabad and Vaishali, and one fire tender each from Loni, Partapur (Meerut), and Sector 58 (Gautam Buddha Nagar) fire stations to the site of the fire. He also personally arrived at the site of the incident shortly thereafter.

The exact cause of this fire accident could not be ascertained, and no person has been harmed in the fire accident.

During the entire fire and rescue operation, along with the Fire and Emergency Services Department, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Modinagar, and the local police team were also present at the spot to assist the fire service. At present, continuous cooling work is going on with the help of 12 firefighters.