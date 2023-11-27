UP: Massive Blaze Engulfs AC Bus In Prayagraj, Passengers Jump Through Windows To Save Lives; Visuals Surface

A shocking incident unfolded today as an AC bus, en route to Lucknow from Civil Lines Bus Stand, caught fire. The sight of flames caused panic among passengers, leading to screams and commotion. The bus driver, displaying quick thinking, managed to halt the bus before the fire intensified. Subsequently, all passengers were safely evacuated. Following the evacuation, the bus became engulfed in flames, leading to a traffic jam on the road.

The fire, believed to have originated from a short circuit in the battery cables, was swiftly brought under control by fire brigade personnel. The incident created a spectacle, with smoke billowing from the bus. Local shopkeepers began pouring water on the bus in an attempt to douse the flames.

प्रयागराज में यूपी रोडवेज की AC बस में भीषण आग लग गई। हादसे के वक्त बस में दर्जनों यात्री सवार थे। बस में सवार यात्रियों ने किसी तरह कूदकर बचाई अपनी जान बचाई। इस हादसे में यात्रियों का सामान जलकर खाक हो गया। जानकारी के अनुसार इस हादसे में परिवहन विभाग की एसी बस पूरी तरह जलकर खाक… pic.twitter.com/dETLoHfXcl — ASHISHA SINGH RAJPUT (@AshishaRajput19) November 27, 2023

Dr. R. K. Pandey, Chief Fire Officer in Prayagraj, stated that the fire department received information about the bus heading towards Lucknow catching fire. Firefighters managed to control the situation in time. The bus, with registration number UP 51 AT 2256, suffered the fire due to a short circuit in the battery. A detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.

As of now, there is no official statement from any officer of the roadways regarding the incident.