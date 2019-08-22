India

UP: Man kills brother's wife, commits suicide later

Accused was in an illicit relationship with his brother's wife and it may be a reason that he killed her before taking his own life said villagers

Representational Pic
Bhadohi: A 45-year-old man on Thursday committed suicide after allegedly killing the wife of his brother in the Gyanpur area here, police said.

The villagers spotted the body of Subhash Chand hanging from a tree, about 300 metres away from his house, in the morning. When they went to inform his family members about the incident, they saw the body of the wife of his younger brother there, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kalu Singh said.

Villagers told police that Chand was in an illicit relationship with his brother's wife and it may be a reason that he killed her before taking his own life, Singh said.

The sharp-edged weapon used in the crime was recovered near the woman's body, he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Singh said.

