UP: Man climbs on top Mumbai-Gorakhpur Express touches high-voltage wire, suffers 80% burn injuries; shocking video surfaces

On Tuesday morning, a man identified as Prithvi Paswan (45) climbed on top of the Mumbai LTT-Gorakhpur super-fast express and suffered severe burn injuries of up to 80% when he touched a 25,000-volt overhead high-tension electric wire with his bare hands.

The incident happened at approximately 8.10 am between the borders of the Bahraich and Gonda districts, specifically from Jarwal road railway station to Sarju railway station. The victim was shifted to Bahraich district government hospital for medical assistance.

Infant's mortal remains discovered on the railroad track

The express train was abruptly stopped by the loco-pilots who discovered the infant's (girl's) 6-month-old mortal remains on the railroad track. Prithvi climbed the locomotive as the train loco-pilots waited for the track to clear.

Prithvi grabbed the high-voltage power cable with bare hands despite passengers' repeated appeals

In a viral video, Prithvi was seen grabbing a high-voltage power cable with his bare hands even after repeated appeals by other passengers to alight from the rooftop of the engine. The injured Prithvi was then brought down by cops from the loco engine rooftop and sent for medical aid at 10 am.

Investigation ongoing to determine whether Prithvi was a passenger

Chandra Mohan Mishra, the senior divisional security commandant of Lucknow division of northeastern railway, stated that the local police of Jarwal road took custody of the infant’s body while the severely burned Prithvi was shifted to Bahraich government hospital. However, the RFP team did not find any ticket with Prithvi, so it’s not clear whether he was travelling in the Mumbai LTT-Gorakhpur super-fast express or was a passerby who climbed atop the loco-engine while it was halted.

Delays caused by Prithvi's actions

Due to Prithvi's act, the Mumbai LTT-Gorakhpur super-fast express was delayed by one hour and it departed for Gonda junction at 9.10 am.