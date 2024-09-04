UP: Man Chases, Bites People After Getting Bitten By Stray Dog In Muzaffarnagar, Caught & Tied By Authorities; VIDEO Surfaces

Man bitten by stray dog started chasing and biting people in Muzaffarnagar | X | @Gauravjainspa

Muzaffarnagar, September 4: In a sensational case reported from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, a man went on a "biting" spree in the city on Wednesday and was caught and brought under control with the help of police and the locals. The incident caused panic in the area and people sighed a breath of relief after the person was held and sent to a hospital for treatment. The man was caught using a rope and was tied with it before he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The locals and the police suspected that the man suffered from Hydrophobia due to which he was biting people around. Hydrophobia is a disease or disorder caused after an unvaccinated stray dog used to eating raw meat bites a human being. However, the hospital that the man was taken to for treatment suspects that he suffers from Neuropsychosis. He has been referred to Higher Center for treatment.

A video has also gone viral which shows the man in a bad condition. The video shows the man in an appaling state as he is taken to the hospital by the authorities.

Instances Of Stray Menace And Man Wild Conflict

This particular incident has highlighted the man-animal conflict in Muzaffarnagar and also the stray menace prevalent in the area. Only a few days ago, a local man in Muzaffarnagar identified as Nikhil Agrawal died after he was bitten by a stray dog.

Watch The Video In the Clip Below (Video From 00.00 to 01.28)

According to the locals, several instances of stray dogs and monkeys attacking people have taken place in Muzaffarnagar in recent past. Locals claim that such attacks have also resulted in the loss of lives.

A netizen also shared how when a complaint was made to the civic authorities in Muzaffarnagar, a reply was sent by the authorities that they had no teams that could catch the monkeys causing nuisance in the area by attacking people every now and then. The authorities themselves expressed helplessness at the growing incidents of stray menace in Muzaffarnagar.