UP: Man Catches Wife In Compromising Position With Boyfriend In Car In Lucknow, Gets Thrashed By Lover

A man caught his wife in a compromising position with her boyfriend in a car outside a restaurant in Lucknow’s Ashiana area on Sunday.

According to reports, the husband was returning from work when he noticed his wife's car parked near the Spicy Hub restaurant, which made him suspicious.

As he approached to investigate, he was shocked to find his wife with another man inside the vehicle.

After confronting the couple, the woman's boyfriend, identified as Aditya Upadhyay, allegedly became enraged and attacked the husband.

The altercation escalated as Aditya not only assaulted the man but also pushed him to the ground before fleeing the scene.

The victim reported the assault at the Ashiana police station, where a case was registered against Upadhyay.

Upset over son's second marriage, man kills grandson in Lalitpur

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a six-year-old boy was strangled to death allegedly by his grandfather in Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh due to the accused's displeasure over his son's second marriage, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Mushtaq told PTI that they received a report late on Sunday about the suspicious death of a child in Gidvar village of Pura Kalan area.

Upon reaching the spot, police found that the child had been strangled to death with a rope, he said.

"Further investigation revealed that the accused, Pritam (56), was unhappy with his son's marriage to a woman who had a child from her previous relationship," Mushtaq said.

The SP said the accused was unhappy with the child and in a fit of anger, strangled him to death on Sunday night.

The accused been arrested and the rope used in the crime has been recovered. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal action is underway, the officer added.