UP malls to sell premium foreign liquor brands

Lucknow: A fortnight after reopening the standalone liquor shops in the State, the Uttar Pradesh government paved the way for sale of certain categories of liquors in malls.

The cabinet on Saturday approved 'UP Excise (Settlement of Licenses for Premium Retail Vends of Foreign Liquor) Rules, 2020' for retail sale of foreign liquor in sealed bottles in big malls with minimum plinth area of 10,000 sq feet.

The malls are currently shut across India under the corona lockdown norms. The malls in UP were shut much before the national lockdown.

As of now, standalone liquor vendors are allowed to operate in non-containment areas from 10 am to 7 pm with social distancing norms in place to ensure that not over five persons are there at a time.