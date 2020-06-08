UP malls to reopen without shops, Twitter wonders if people will shoot Tiktok videos

"Exclude the rent and common area maintenance fee during the lockdown. Secondly, give subsidy on both rent and maintenance fee for the coming 12 months," urged Sanjay Gupta, the State President of Adarsh Vyapar Mandal. He warned that if the matter was not resolved, this process could continue.

Reportedly, a memorandum has also been given to the District Magistrate of Lucknow in this regard.

Now, it must be mentioned that these concerns should not simply be dismissed out of hand. After all, with their businesses shut for over two months, many are likely to have incurred huge loses.

Nonetheless the idea of an open mall with closed shops has tickled the fancy of netizens, and there has been an outpouring of jokes and bemused comments. There are also many who do not seem to have read the actual article shared by ANI beyond the headline, and this too was reflected in the comments.