UP malls to reopen without shops, Twitter wonders if people will shoot Tiktok videos

If for some strange reason you've ever wondered through a shopping mall and wondered how it would look with all the shops closed -- well, Uttar Pradesh is about to find out. A news article on Monday suggested that as per a traders' decision, "all shopping malls of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow will open but all shops inside the malls will remain closed".
On Monday, even as many cities shook off more than two months of lockown, permitting malls to open as long as precautions were taken, a traders' body in Uttar Pradesh has decided not to comply. This comes after their demands were ignored by shopping mall owners.
News agency ANI reported that the Adarsh Vyapar Mandal had decided that even if malls were open for business, all the shops within the mall would remain shut.
"Exclude the rent and common area maintenance fee during the lockdown. Secondly, give subsidy on both rent and maintenance fee for the coming 12 months," urged Sanjay Gupta, the State President of Adarsh Vyapar Mandal. He warned that if the matter was not resolved, this process could continue.
Reportedly, a memorandum has also been given to the District Magistrate of Lucknow in this regard.
Now, it must be mentioned that these concerns should not simply be dismissed out of hand. After all, with their businesses shut for over two months, many are likely to have incurred huge loses.
Nonetheless the idea of an open mall with closed shops has tickled the fancy of netizens, and there has been an outpouring of jokes and bemused comments. There are also many who do not seem to have read the actual article shared by ANI beyond the headline, and this too was reflected in the comments.
"Barbers shops will be opened but barbers won't be allowed inside. Schools will be reopened but Children and teachers won't be allowed inside. IPL will start again but players won't be allowed to play," joked one Twitter user.
"UP govt has realised mall mei koi kuch khareedne nahi jaata bas free ac ke liye jaate hai," commented another.
"No one reads the article. Mall are opening but shop unions are closing the shops in protest of rent waive from the mall owners," lamented a third.
Many people also chimed in with a multitude of GIFs.
Take a look at some of the posts:
(With inputs from ANI)
