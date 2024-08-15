UP Makes Big Strides, Rising To 5th In India With Major Solar Energy Investments/ Representative Image | dell

Uttar Pradesh is making significant strides in solar energy as the state is actively establishing nine solar parks with a capacity of 3,840 MW, with 528 MW of power already in production. These parks are primarily located in Bundelkhand and other regions, attracting substantial investment in the solar sector.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh ranks fifth in the country for large-scale solar energy production, following Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. "In addition to solar parks, the Uttar Pradesh government prioritises rooftop solar installations on homes, develops solar towns, and expands solar power for agricultural farms, pump storage, and bio-energy production," a senior official told FPJ.

The state ranks second nationally in biomass energy production. Under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, solar power plants are being installed on the rooftops of 2.5 million homes, providing 300 units of free electricity per household. "Uttar Pradesh aims to generate 22,000 MW of solar energy, including 6,000 MW from rooftop installations on private and government buildings and 14,000 MW from solar utility projects and solar parks," the official Saud.

Read Also UP Government Plans Longest Solar Park For Bundelkhand's Sustainable Development

Currently, 3,871.17 MW of grid-connected renewable capacity has been installed, with an additional 2,594 MW from ground-mounted projects for captive use, third-party sales, and open sales to DISCOM and UPPCL. Rooftop solar systems with a capacity of 375 MW have also been installed in homes across the state.Under the PM KUSUM Yojana, 16.17 MW of grid-connected tubewells are now running on solar energy.

Read Also Solar Energy corporation issues tender for setting up 1000 MWH storage system

Farmers' private on-grid pumps and dedicated agricultural power feeders are also being solarised. In 61 districts across Uttar Pradesh, solar energy powers drinking water pumping stations with a total capacity of 886 MW. Over the past year, 528 MW of ground-mounted utility-scale solar projects have commenced, with plans underway to establish an additional 6,800 MW.

Under the Government of India's scheme for developing solar parks and ultra mega solar power projects, 39,250 MW of capacity has been approved. So far, solar projects of 11,591 MW capacity have been established in the country in 22 solar parks.