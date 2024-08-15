 UP Makes Big Strides, Rising To 5th In India With Major Solar Energy Investments
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Makes Big Strides, Rising To 5th In India With Major Solar Energy Investments

UP Makes Big Strides, Rising To 5th In India With Major Solar Energy Investments

Under the Government of India's scheme for developing solar parks and ultra mega solar power projects, 39,250 MW of capacity has been approved.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
UP Makes Big Strides, Rising To 5th In India With Major Solar Energy Investments/ Representative Image | dell

Uttar Pradesh is making significant strides in solar energy as the state is actively establishing nine solar parks with a capacity of 3,840 MW, with 528 MW of power already in production. These parks are primarily located in Bundelkhand and other regions, attracting substantial investment in the solar sector.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh ranks fifth in the country for large-scale solar energy production, following Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. "In addition to solar parks, the Uttar Pradesh government prioritises rooftop solar installations on homes, develops solar towns, and expands solar power for agricultural farms, pump storage, and bio-energy production," a senior official told FPJ. 

FPJ Shorts
Ola's 'Sankalp 2024' Brings Bharat Battery Cell, Ride Sharing To ONDC Partnership: Know Key Announcements From Bhavish Aggarwal
Ola's 'Sankalp 2024' Brings Bharat Battery Cell, Ride Sharing To ONDC Partnership: Know Key Announcements From Bhavish Aggarwal
Kolkata Horror: Twinkle Khanna Reveals Teaching Same Things On Safety To Daughter She Was Taught As A Child
Kolkata Horror: Twinkle Khanna Reveals Teaching Same Things On Safety To Daughter She Was Taught As A Child
'Namaste, Happy Independence Day': Tanzanian Influencer Kili Paul Greets Indians On I-Day, Extends Best Wishes For Country & Desi Fans
'Namaste, Happy Independence Day': Tanzanian Influencer Kili Paul Greets Indians On I-Day, Extends Best Wishes For Country & Desi Fans
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Announces Pregnancy 1.5 Years After Marrying Shanawaz Shaikh (PHOTOS)
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Announces Pregnancy 1.5 Years After Marrying Shanawaz Shaikh (PHOTOS)

The state ranks second nationally in biomass energy production. Under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, solar power plants are being installed on the rooftops of 2.5 million homes, providing 300 units of free electricity per household. "Uttar Pradesh aims to generate 22,000 MW of solar energy, including 6,000 MW from rooftop installations on private and government buildings and 14,000 MW from solar utility projects and solar parks," the official Saud.

Read Also
UP Government Plans Longest Solar Park For Bundelkhand's Sustainable Development
article-image

Currently, 3,871.17 MW of grid-connected renewable capacity has been installed, with an additional 2,594 MW from ground-mounted projects for captive use, third-party sales, and open sales to DISCOM and UPPCL. Rooftop solar systems with a capacity of 375 MW have also been installed in homes across the state.Under the PM KUSUM Yojana, 16.17 MW of grid-connected tubewells are now running on solar energy.

Read Also
Solar Energy corporation issues tender for setting up 1000 MWH storage system
article-image

Farmers' private on-grid pumps and dedicated agricultural power feeders are also being solarised. In 61 districts across Uttar Pradesh, solar energy powers drinking water pumping stations with a total capacity of 886 MW. Over the past year, 528 MW of ground-mounted utility-scale solar projects have commenced, with plans underway to establish an additional 6,800 MW.

Under the Government of India's scheme for developing solar parks and ultra mega solar power projects, 39,250 MW of capacity has been approved. So far, solar projects of 11,591 MW capacity have been established in the country in 22 solar parks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Independence Day 2024 Special: Jabalpur's Ankit Kumar Sen, The ‘Mountain Man,’ Hoists Tiranga At...

Independence Day 2024 Special: Jabalpur's Ankit Kumar Sen, The ‘Mountain Man,’ Hoists Tiranga At...

UP Makes Big Strides, Rising To 5th In India With Major Solar Energy Investments

UP Makes Big Strides, Rising To 5th In India With Major Solar Energy Investments

Rajasthan: Tiger Strays From Sariska Reserve, Attacks 4 Youths In Alwar; Panic Grips Villages

Rajasthan: Tiger Strays From Sariska Reserve, Attacks 4 Youths In Alwar; Panic Grips Villages

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Special Crime Branch Summons 5 RG Kar Medical College & Hospital...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Special Crime Branch Summons 5 RG Kar Medical College & Hospital...

Video Shows Lawyer In Burqa Before Throwing Acid On Female Student In UP’s Pilibhit

Video Shows Lawyer In Burqa Before Throwing Acid On Female Student In UP’s Pilibhit