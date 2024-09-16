UP: Mahindra Thar Driven By 'Minor' Rams Into Vehicles Before Knocking Down Woman In Saharanpur; Video Viral

A Mahindra Thar allegedly driven by a minor boy almost crushed a woman in UP's Saharanpur after ramming into the gate of a house. A video that surfaced on social media platform X on Monday (September 16) showed the woman had a lucky escape as he escaped the tyres of Mahindra Thar by a few inches. The incident took place on Sunday (September 15) and was caught on the CCTV camera.

A video of the incident was shared on X with the claim that a minor boy was behind the wheels of the Thar. However, the Free Press Journal does not verify this claim.

What Does The Video Show?

The video shows a Thar SUV ramming into the gate of a house. Another car is seen stationed in front of the house where the Thar crashed into.

A woman who was walking ahead is seen trying to check what happened and goes back near the black Thar.

Suddenly, the Thar moves towards the woman and knocks her down. The Thar keeps moving even as the woman has fallen on the ground and almost crashes her, shows the video.

However, the woman was fortunate that she did not come under the tyres of the Thar. The video shows how her leg was inches away from the tyres of the Thar vehicle.

Police Reacts To Video

Police reacted to the video after the clip went viral. The police in its statement said that no FIR or complaint was received in connection to the case.

The police also said that if a complaint of FIR is received, it will take action against the accused and probe the matter.