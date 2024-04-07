UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Emergence Of PDM Nyay Morcha Spells Trouble For SP-Led INDIA Bloc

The political landscape in Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a significant churn with the emergence of the PDM (Pichda, Dalit, Muslim) Nyay Morcha, a new alliance jointly formed by Apna Dal (K) Pallavi Patel and Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis Ittehadul Musalmeen (AIMIM).

This development is poised to add to the challenges for the PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) led by the Samajwadi Party within the opposition bloc INDIA, comprising the Congress and the Samajwadi Party.

The loss of the Rashtriya Lok Dal to the NDA has already weakened the INDIA bloc. Now, the emergence of the PDM front, backed by several small parties, has the potential to further disrupt the electoral equations.

The PDM Nyay Morcha, marking AIMIM's debut in Uttar Pradesh's Lok Sabha elections, is supported by Apna Dal (K), which was formerly allied with the SP, along with the Rashtriya Uday Party led by Baburam Pal and the Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party led by Prem Chand Bind.

Apna Dal (K) Slams Samjawadi Party

Named the ‘PDM Nyay Morcha’, the alliance claims to represent the interests of the marginalized communities - "Pichhde, Dalit, and Musalman" - directly challenging the SP’s PDA pitch. This move could impact the SP’s traditional Muslim-Yadav vote bank.

Pallavi Patel of Apna Dal (K) has launched scathing criticism against the SP, accusing the party of failing to deliver on its promises to the backward and Muslim communities. She highlights the disillusionment among Muslims, alleging that the SP only seeks their votes without providing effective leadership.

AIMIM And Apna Dal (K) In UP

While the electoral track record of AIMIM and Apna Dal (K) in UP has been modest, the recent urban local body elections showed some improvement for AIMIM, indicating a gradual rise in its influence. However, the AIMIM remains untested in the Lok Sabha polls in UP, having contested only one seat in North India in 2019.

The Apna Dal (K), led by Pallavi Patel, represents a factional split within the Apna Dal, founded by Sonelal Patel. While Anupriya’s faction has been more dominant historically, winning Lok Sabha seats in alliance with the BJP, Pallavi's faction's entry into the electoral fray adds a new dynamic to the political landscape of UP.